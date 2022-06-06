NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

