Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $214.00

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 222.56 ($2.82), with a volume of 319851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.20 ($2.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,274.60).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

