Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NSANY stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

