North West (NWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$579.02 million for the quarter.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of NWC opened at C$35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. North West has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$40.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About North West (Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.