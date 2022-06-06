Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,789 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,529,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,228,000 after purchasing an additional 284,820 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after buying an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.