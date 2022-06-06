Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,463 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.03. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

