Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORG opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

