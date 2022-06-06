Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Red Violet worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $245,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of 292.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

