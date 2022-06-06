Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LG Display were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $101,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in LG Display by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPL. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

