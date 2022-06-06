Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Markforged worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.34 on Monday. Markforged Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

