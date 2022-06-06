Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,791 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of LSB Industries worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LXU stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

