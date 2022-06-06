Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,049 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 78.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

BB opened at $5.83 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

