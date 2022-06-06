Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of ESSA Bancorp worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

