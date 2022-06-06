Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.21 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

