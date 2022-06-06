Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

