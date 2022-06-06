Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Shore Bancshares worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 199,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $405.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

