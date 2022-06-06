Northern Trust Corp Has $648,000 Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Regis worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Regis by 1,245.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 143,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Regis by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Regis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Regis by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGS opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.63. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

