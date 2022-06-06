Northern Trust Corp Has $654,000 Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

