Northern Trust Corp Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of WM Technology worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Several brokerages have commented on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 in the last quarter.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

