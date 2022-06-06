Northern Trust Corp Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BARK worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the third quarter valued at $4,629,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BARK opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.22. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

