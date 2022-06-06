Northern Trust Corp Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Atreca worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

