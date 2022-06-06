Northern Trust Corp Has $760,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of SmileDirectClub worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 188.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $521.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

