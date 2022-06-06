Northern Trust Corp Has $779,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

