Northern Trust Corp Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $271.52 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $260.36 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

