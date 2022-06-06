Northern Trust Corp Has $797,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

RNP stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

