Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

CXM opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.