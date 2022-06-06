Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
CXM opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
