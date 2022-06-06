Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

PNT opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

