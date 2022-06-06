Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

