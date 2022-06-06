Northern Trust Corp Invests $644,000 in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of IsoPlexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISO opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78. IsoPlexis Co. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that IsoPlexis Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

