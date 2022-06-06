Northern Trust Corp Invests $738,000 in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,155,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $6,770,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyLion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 207,942 shares of company stock worth $399,334 in the last ninety days.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

