Northern Trust Corp Invests $779,000 in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Aura Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.