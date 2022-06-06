Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Finance Of America Companies worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.