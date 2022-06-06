Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,225 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 205.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of RumbleON worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,059.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

