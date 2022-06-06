Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,816 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,042,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $124.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

