Northern Trust Corp Purchases 20,261 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $29.70.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.