Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,350 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of SandRidge Energy worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 141,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,287.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SD opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.38. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

