Northern Trust Corp Purchases 7,583 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,931,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
