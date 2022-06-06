Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Holdings in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 545,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of LiveOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LiveOne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVO opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. LiveOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

