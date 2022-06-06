Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Information Services Group worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of III. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Information Services Group by 17,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.