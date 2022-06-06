Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,138 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

