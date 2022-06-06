Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,453 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Landsea Homes worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSEA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Ho bought 33,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.25. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

