Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,744 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of LSI Industries worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

LYTS stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

