Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,155 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.