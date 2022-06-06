Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,760 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Revlon worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

REV opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.66. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revlon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Revlon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.