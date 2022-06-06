Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of EXFY opened at $19.80 on Monday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.