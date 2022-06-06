Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $477,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.69.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 59.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 4.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.28. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.