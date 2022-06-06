Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $142.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

