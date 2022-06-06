Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Norwood Financial worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

