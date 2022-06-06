Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

