NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,562.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

